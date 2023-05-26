English
    Imagicaaworld Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.89 crore, up 62.62% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Imagicaaworld Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.89 crore in March 2023 up 62.62% from Rs. 33.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 159.88 crore in March 2023 down 421.06% from Rs. 30.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.04 crore in March 2023 down 55.11% from Rs. 40.19 crore in March 2022.

    Imagicaaworld shares closed at 44.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.92% returns over the last 6 months and 233.33% over the last 12 months.

    Imagicaaworld Entertainment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.8972.0133.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.8972.0133.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.936.232.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.912.230.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.49-0.33-30.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.8610.918.13
    Depreciation-119.1622.8921.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.2223.7814.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.636.2916.36
    Other Income3.574.161.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax137.2010.4518.24
    Interest-1.243.4648.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax138.446.99-30.68
    Exceptional Items-494.40----
    P/L Before Tax-355.956.99-30.68
    Tax-196.07----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-159.886.99-30.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-159.886.99-30.68
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-159.886.99-30.68
    Equity Share Capital411.53411.1988.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.720.22-3.38
    Diluted EPS-4.390.22-3.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.720.22-3.38
    Diluted EPS-4.390.22-3.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
