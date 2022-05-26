 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Imagicaaworld Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore, up 128.25% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Imagicaaworld Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore in March 2022 up 128.25% from Rs. 14.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.68 crore in March 2022 up 44.99% from Rs. 55.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.19 crore in March 2022 up 485.86% from Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2021.

Imagicaaworld shares closed at 13.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.79% returns over the last 6 months and 81.63% over the last 12 months.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 33.14 32.24 14.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 33.14 32.24 14.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.56 2.46 1.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.12 0.21 -0.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -30.85 0.34 1.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.13 7.59 8.81
Depreciation 21.95 23.07 20.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.88 10.26 10.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.36 -11.69 -27.08
Other Income 1.89 1.24 13.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.24 -10.45 -13.15
Interest 48.93 48.92 42.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -30.68 -59.37 -55.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -30.68 -59.37 -55.78
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -30.68 -59.37 -55.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -30.68 -59.37 -55.78
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -30.68 -59.37 -55.78
Equity Share Capital 88.44 88.06 88.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.38 -6.74 -6.33
Diluted EPS -3.38 -6.74 -6.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.38 -6.74 -6.33
Diluted EPS -3.38 -6.74 -6.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Imagicaaworld #Imagicaaworld Entertainment #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.