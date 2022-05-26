Imagicaaworld Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore, up 128.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore in March 2022 up 128.25% from Rs. 14.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.68 crore in March 2022 up 44.99% from Rs. 55.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.19 crore in March 2022 up 485.86% from Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2021.

Imagicaaworld shares closed at 13.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.79% returns over the last 6 months and 81.63% over the last 12 months.