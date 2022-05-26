Imagicaaworld Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore, up 128.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Imagicaaworld Entertainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore in March 2022 up 128.25% from Rs. 14.52 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.68 crore in March 2022 up 44.99% from Rs. 55.78 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.19 crore in March 2022 up 485.86% from Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2021.
Imagicaaworld shares closed at 13.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.79% returns over the last 6 months and 81.63% over the last 12 months.
|
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.14
|32.24
|14.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.14
|32.24
|14.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.56
|2.46
|1.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.12
|0.21
|-0.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-30.85
|0.34
|1.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.13
|7.59
|8.81
|Depreciation
|21.95
|23.07
|20.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.88
|10.26
|10.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.36
|-11.69
|-27.08
|Other Income
|1.89
|1.24
|13.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.24
|-10.45
|-13.15
|Interest
|48.93
|48.92
|42.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-30.68
|-59.37
|-55.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.68
|-59.37
|-55.78
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-30.68
|-59.37
|-55.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-30.68
|-59.37
|-55.78
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-30.68
|-59.37
|-55.78
|Equity Share Capital
|88.44
|88.06
|88.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.38
|-6.74
|-6.33
|Diluted EPS
|-3.38
|-6.74
|-6.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.38
|-6.74
|-6.33
|Diluted EPS
|-3.38
|-6.74
|-6.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited