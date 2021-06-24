Imagicaaworld Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.52 crore, down 59.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.52 crore in March 2021 down 59.27% from Rs. 35.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.78 crore in March 2021 up 76.85% from Rs. 240.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2021 up 119.84% from Rs. 34.57 crore in March 2020.

Imagicaaworld shares closed at 8.75 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.31% returns over the last 6 months and 54.87% over the last 12 months.