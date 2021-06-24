Imagicaaworld Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.52 crore, down 59.27% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:55 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Imagicaaworld Entertainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.52 crore in March 2021 down 59.27% from Rs. 35.65 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.78 crore in March 2021 up 76.85% from Rs. 240.95 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2021 up 119.84% from Rs. 34.57 crore in March 2020.
Imagicaaworld shares closed at 8.75 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.31% returns over the last 6 months and 54.87% over the last 12 months.
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.52
|5.12
|35.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.52
|5.12
|35.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.22
|0.76
|2.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.75
|1.08
|0.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.39
|-1.04
|0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.81
|6.17
|12.32
|Depreciation
|20.01
|25.28
|166.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.92
|7.32
|53.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.08
|-34.45
|-201.12
|Other Income
|13.94
|10.42
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.15
|-24.04
|-201.10
|Interest
|42.64
|42.06
|39.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-55.78
|-66.10
|-240.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-55.78
|-66.10
|-240.95
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-55.78
|-66.10
|-240.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-55.78
|-66.10
|-240.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-55.78
|-66.10
|-240.95
|Equity Share Capital
|88.06
|88.06
|88.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.33
|-7.51
|-27.36
|Diluted EPS
|-6.33
|-7.51
|-27.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.33
|-7.51
|-27.36
|Diluted EPS
|-6.33
|-7.51
|-27.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited