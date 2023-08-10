Imagicaaworld Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 100.33 crore, up 12.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.33 crore in June 2023 up 12.9% from Rs. 88.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 589.15 crore in June 2023 up 10.68% from Rs. 532.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.15 crore in June 2023 down 50.13% from Rs. 112.60 crore in June 2022.

Imagicaaworld EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 44.11 in June 2022.

Imagicaaworld shares closed at 59.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.81% returns over the last 6 months and 148.33% over the last 12 months.