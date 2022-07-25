 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Imagicaaworld Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.86 crore, up 4467.5% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Imagicaaworld Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 88.86 crore in June 2022 up 4467.5% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 532.27 crore in June 2022 up 813.05% from Rs. 74.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.60 crore in June 2022 up 1607.36% from Rs. 7.47 crore in June 2021.

Imagicaaworld EPS has increased to Rs. 44.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.48 in June 2021.

Imagicaaworld shares closed at 19.15 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.52% returns over the last 6 months and 136.42% over the last 12 months.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 88.86 33.14 1.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 88.86 33.14 1.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.78 2.56 0.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.44 0.12 0.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.30 -30.85 -0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.84 8.13 4.44
Depreciation 22.65 21.95 23.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.12 14.88 4.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.34 16.36 -30.70
Other Income 73.62 1.89 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.95 18.24 -30.61
Interest 46.82 48.93 44.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.13 -30.68 -74.65
Exceptional Items 489.14 -- --
P/L Before Tax 532.27 -30.68 -74.65
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 532.27 -30.68 -74.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 532.27 -30.68 -74.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 532.27 -30.68 -74.65
Equity Share Capital 88.44 88.44 88.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 44.11 -3.38 -8.48
Diluted EPS 43.69 -3.38 -8.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 44.11 -3.38 -8.48
Diluted EPS 43.69 -3.38 -8.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
