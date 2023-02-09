Imagicaaworld Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.01 crore, up 123.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.01 crore in December 2022 up 123.37% from Rs. 32.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 up 111.77% from Rs. 59.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.34 crore in December 2022 up 164.18% from Rs. 12.62 crore in December 2021.