Imagicaaworld Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.01 crore, up 123.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Imagicaaworld Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 72.01 crore in December 2022 up 123.37% from Rs. 32.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 up 111.77% from Rs. 59.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.34 crore in December 2022 up 164.18% from Rs. 12.62 crore in December 2021.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 72.01 35.79 32.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 72.01 35.79 32.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.23 3.36 2.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.23 1.55 0.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.33 -0.51 0.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.91 11.58 7.59
Depreciation 22.89 22.88 23.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.78 17.46 10.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.29 -20.53 -11.69
Other Income 4.16 1.85 1.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.45 -18.69 -10.45
Interest 3.46 3.55 48.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.99 -22.24 -59.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.99 -22.24 -59.37
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.99 -22.24 -59.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.99 -22.24 -59.37
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.99 -22.24 -59.37
Equity Share Capital 411.19 410.46 88.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 -0.84 -6.74
Diluted EPS 0.22 -0.83 -6.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 -0.84 -6.74
Diluted EPS 0.22 -0.83 -6.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited