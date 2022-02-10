Imagicaaworld Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.24 crore, up 530.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.24 crore in December 2021 up 530.07% from Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.37 crore in December 2021 up 10.18% from Rs. 66.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.62 crore in December 2021 up 917.74% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2020.

Imagicaaworld shares closed at 14.90 on February 09, 2022 (NSE)