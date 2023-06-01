English
    IM+ Capitals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 79.6% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IM+ Capitals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 79.6% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 141.94% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 up 313.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

    IM+ Capitals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.

    IM+ Capitals shares closed at 470.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 172.86% returns over the last 6 months and 569.99% over the last 12 months.

    IM+ Capitals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.050.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.060.050.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.03-0.07
    Depreciation0.070.070.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.090.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.27-0.14-0.28
    Other Income0.670.14-0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.400.01-0.31
    Interest0.200.040.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.20-0.04-0.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.20-0.04-0.47
    Tax0.05-0.01-0.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.15-0.03-0.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.15-0.03-0.35
    Equity Share Capital3.503.503.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.42-0.07-1.01
    Diluted EPS0.42-0.07-1.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.42-0.07-1.01
    Diluted EPS0.42-0.07-1.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:00 am