IM+ Capitals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 79.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IM+ Capitals are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 79.6% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 141.94% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 up 313.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.
IM+ Capitals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.
IM+ Capitals shares closed at 470.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 172.86% returns over the last 6 months and 569.99% over the last 12 months.
|IM+ Capitals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|0.05
|0.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|0.05
|0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|-0.07
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.09
|0.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.14
|-0.28
|Other Income
|0.67
|0.14
|-0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.40
|0.01
|-0.31
|Interest
|0.20
|0.04
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.20
|-0.04
|-0.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.20
|-0.04
|-0.47
|Tax
|0.05
|-0.01
|-0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.15
|-0.03
|-0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.15
|-0.03
|-0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|3.50
|3.50
|3.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.42
|-0.07
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.42
|-0.07
|-1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.42
|-0.07
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.42
|-0.07
|-1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited