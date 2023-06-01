IM+ Capitals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 79.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 79.6% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 141.94% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 up 313.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

IM+ Capitals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.

IM+ Capitals shares closed at 470.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 172.86% returns over the last 6 months and 569.99% over the last 12 months.