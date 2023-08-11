IM+ Capitals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 28.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 28.13% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2023 up 5677.99% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2023 up 1935.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

IM+ Capitals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

IM+ Capitals shares closed at 458.85 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.77% returns over the last 6 months and 475.00% over the last 12 months.