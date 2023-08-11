English
    IM+ Capitals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 28.13% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IM+ Capitals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 28.13% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2023 up 5677.99% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2023 up 1935.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    IM+ Capitals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

    IM+ Capitals shares closed at 458.85 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.77% returns over the last 6 months and 475.00% over the last 12 months.

    IM+ Capitals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.300.060.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.300.060.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.030.02
    Depreciation0.050.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.240.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.270.05
    Other Income2.820.670.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.800.400.07
    Interest0.000.20--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.800.200.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.800.200.07
    Tax0.670.050.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.130.150.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.130.150.04
    Equity Share Capital7.113.503.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.990.420.11
    Diluted EPS2.990.420.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.990.420.11
    Diluted EPS2.990.420.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    August 11, 2023

