IM+ Capitals Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, up 192.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in June 2021 up 192.77% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021 up 19.7% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021 up 18.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2020.

IM+ Capitals EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.25 in June 2020.

IM+ Capitals shares closed at 52.50 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)