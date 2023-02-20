 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IM+ Capitals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 85.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IM+ Capitals are:Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 85.21% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 110.69% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 82.61% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021. IM+ Capitals shares closed at 280.20 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 237.59% returns over the last 6 months and 64.82% over the last 12 months.
IM+ Capitals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.090.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.050.090.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.030.030.05
Depreciation0.070.070.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.090.070.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.070.19
Other Income0.140.130.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.060.37
Interest0.04--0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.060.30
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.040.060.30
Tax-0.010.000.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.060.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.060.24
Equity Share Capital3.503.503.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.070.170.69
Diluted EPS-0.070.170.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.070.170.69
Diluted EPS-0.070.170.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #IM+ Capitals #Results
first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:44 pm