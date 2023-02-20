IM+ Capitals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 85.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IM+ Capitals are:Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 85.21% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 110.69% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 82.61% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
|IM+ Capitals shares closed at 280.20 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 237.59% returns over the last 6 months and 64.82% over the last 12 months.
|IM+ Capitals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.05
|0.09
|0.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.05
|0.09
|0.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.07
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.07
|0.19
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.13
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.06
|0.37
|Interest
|0.04
|--
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.06
|0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.06
|0.30
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|3.50
|3.50
|3.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.17
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.17
|0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.17
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.17
|0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited