English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IM+ Capitals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 85.21% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IM+ Capitals are:Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 85.21% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 110.69% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 82.61% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.IM+ Capitals shares closed at 280.20 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 237.59% returns over the last 6 months and 64.82% over the last 12 months.
    IM+ Capitals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.090.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.050.090.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.05
    Depreciation0.070.070.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.070.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.070.19
    Other Income0.140.130.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.060.37
    Interest0.04--0.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.060.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.040.060.30
    Tax-0.010.000.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.060.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.060.24
    Equity Share Capital3.503.503.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.170.69
    Diluted EPS-0.070.170.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.170.69
    Diluted EPS-0.070.170.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #IM+ Capitals #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:44 pm