IM+ Capitals Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 27.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in December 2018 down 27.86% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 down 44.46% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2018 down 45.65% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2017.

IM+ Capitals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2017.

IM+ Capitals shares closed at 26.45 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)