IM+ Capitals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.56 crore, up 23393.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.56 crore in March 2023 up 23393.32% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.39 crore in March 2023 up 3641.41% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2023 up 12420% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

IM+ Capitals EPS has increased to Rs. 35.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2022.

IM+ Capitals shares closed at 470.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 172.86% returns over the last 6 months and 569.99% over the last 12 months.