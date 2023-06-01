English
    IM+ Capitals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.56 crore, up 23393.32% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IM+ Capitals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.56 crore in March 2023 up 23393.32% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.39 crore in March 2023 up 3641.41% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2023 up 12420% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    IM+ Capitals EPS has increased to Rs. 35.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2022.

    IM+ Capitals shares closed at 470.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 172.86% returns over the last 6 months and 569.99% over the last 12 months.

    IM+ Capitals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.5624.910.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.5624.910.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.0126.45--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.53-1.02--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.11-0.06
    Depreciation0.490.530.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.031.250.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.46-2.42-0.14
    Other Income8.374.29-0.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.831.87-0.19
    Interest0.270.060.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.561.81-0.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.561.81-0.40
    Tax-0.830.02-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.391.80-0.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.391.80-0.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.391.80-0.35
    Equity Share Capital3.503.503.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.395.26-1.00
    Diluted EPS35.395.26-1.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.395.26-1.00
    Diluted EPS35.395.26-1.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:44 am