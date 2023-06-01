IM+ Capitals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.56 crore, up 23393.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IM+ Capitals are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.56 crore in March 2023 up 23393.32% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.39 crore in March 2023 up 3641.41% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2023 up 12420% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.
IM+ Capitals EPS has increased to Rs. 35.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2022.
IM+ Capitals shares closed at 470.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 172.86% returns over the last 6 months and 569.99% over the last 12 months.
|IM+ Capitals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.56
|24.91
|0.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55.56
|24.91
|0.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.01
|26.45
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.53
|-1.02
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.11
|-0.06
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.53
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.03
|1.25
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.46
|-2.42
|-0.14
|Other Income
|8.37
|4.29
|-0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.83
|1.87
|-0.19
|Interest
|0.27
|0.06
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.56
|1.81
|-0.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.56
|1.81
|-0.40
|Tax
|-0.83
|0.02
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.39
|1.80
|-0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.39
|1.80
|-0.36
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|12.39
|1.80
|-0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|3.50
|3.50
|3.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|35.39
|5.26
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|35.39
|5.26
|-1.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|35.39
|5.26
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|35.39
|5.26
|-1.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited