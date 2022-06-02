 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IM+ Capitals Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 74.02% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IM+ Capitals are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 74.02% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022 down 103.9% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 108.85% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2021.

IM+ Capitals shares closed at 70.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.10% returns over the last 6 months and 35.46% over the last 12 months.

Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.24 0.57 0.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.24 0.57 0.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -0.06 0.06 0.02
Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.35 -0.02 -0.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 0.44 0.89
Other Income -0.06 0.23 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 0.66 1.13
Interest 0.21 0.12 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.40 0.54 1.04
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.73
P/L Before Tax -0.40 0.54 0.31
Tax -0.04 0.12 0.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.36 0.43 -0.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.36 0.43 -0.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 0.00 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.35 0.43 -0.17
Equity Share Capital 3.50 3.50 3.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.00 1.22 -0.49
Diluted EPS -1.00 1.22 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.00 1.22 -0.49
Diluted EPS -1.00 1.22 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:55 pm
