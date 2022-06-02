IM+ Capitals Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 74.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 74.02% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022 down 103.9% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 108.85% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2021.

IM+ Capitals shares closed at 70.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.10% returns over the last 6 months and 35.46% over the last 12 months.