IM+ Capitals Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 74.02% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IM+ Capitals are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 74.02% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022 down 103.9% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 108.85% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2021.
IM+ Capitals shares closed at 70.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.10% returns over the last 6 months and 35.46% over the last 12 months.
|IM+ Capitals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.24
|0.57
|0.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.24
|0.57
|0.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.06
|0.06
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|-0.02
|-0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.44
|0.89
|Other Income
|-0.06
|0.23
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.66
|1.13
|Interest
|0.21
|0.12
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.40
|0.54
|1.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.73
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.40
|0.54
|0.31
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.12
|0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|0.43
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|0.43
|-0.17
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|0.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.35
|0.43
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|3.50
|3.50
|3.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|1.22
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|1.22
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|1.22
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|1.22
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited