IM+ Capitals Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IM+ Capitals are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in March 2021 up 8.6% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021 up 76.9% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2021 up 196.58% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2020.
IM+ Capitals shares closed at 59.85 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 28.02% returns over the last 6 months and 106.38% over the last 12 months.
|IM+ Capitals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.91
|1.14
|0.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.91
|1.14
|0.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.14
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.01
|-0.21
|1.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.89
|1.18
|-1.33
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.01
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.13
|1.19
|-1.20
|Interest
|0.09
|0.06
|-0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.04
|1.13
|-0.95
|Exceptional Items
|-0.73
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.31
|1.13
|-0.95
|Tax
|0.48
|0.29
|-0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|0.84
|-0.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|0.84
|-0.75
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.17
|0.84
|-0.74
|Equity Share Capital
|3.50
|3.50
|3.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|2.41
|-2.12
|Diluted EPS
|--
|2.41
|-2.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|2.41
|-2.12
|Diluted EPS
|--
|2.41
|-2.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited