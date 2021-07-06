IM+ Capitals Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in March 2021 up 8.6% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021 up 76.9% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2021 up 196.58% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2020.

IM+ Capitals shares closed at 59.85 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 28.02% returns over the last 6 months and 106.38% over the last 12 months.