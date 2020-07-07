IM+ Capitals Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, down 48.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IM+ Capitals are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in March 2020 down 48.92% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2020 down 264.39% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2020 down 215.84% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2019.
IM+ Capitals shares closed at 29.00 on July 06, 2020 (BSE) and has given 46.46% returns over the last 6 months and 29.46% over the last 12 months.
|IM+ Capitals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.84
|1.83
|1.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.84
|1.83
|1.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.18
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.95
|0.46
|0.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.33
|1.17
|0.95
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.00
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.20
|1.17
|1.00
|Interest
|-0.25
|0.34
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.95
|0.84
|0.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.95
|0.84
|0.62
|Tax
|-0.20
|0.22
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.75
|0.62
|0.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.75
|0.62
|0.45
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|--
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.74
|0.62
|0.45
|Equity Share Capital
|3.50
|3.50
|3.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.12
|1.77
|1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-2.12
|1.77
|1.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.12
|1.77
|1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-2.12
|1.77
|1.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 10:22 am