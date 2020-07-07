IM+ Capitals Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, down 48.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in March 2020 down 48.92% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2020 down 264.39% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2020 down 215.84% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2019.

IM+ Capitals shares closed at 29.00 on July 06, 2020 (BSE) and has given 46.46% returns over the last 6 months and 29.46% over the last 12 months.