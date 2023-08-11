English
    IM+ Capitals Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.11 crore, up 18804.97% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IM+ Capitals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.11 crore in June 2023 up 18804.97% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2023 up 3552.71% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.43 crore in June 2023 up 2151.52% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

    IM+ Capitals EPS has increased to Rs. 7.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2022.

    IM+ Capitals shares closed at 458.85 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.77% returns over the last 6 months and 475.00% over the last 12 months.

    IM+ Capitals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.1155.560.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.1155.560.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials119.3946.01--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-55.14-4.53--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.100.03
    Depreciation0.500.490.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.9210.030.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.333.460.24
    Other Income6.608.370.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.9311.830.26
    Interest0.750.270.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.1811.560.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.1811.560.22
    Tax0.70-0.830.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.4812.390.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.4812.390.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.030.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.4512.390.15
    Equity Share Capital7.113.503.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.6735.390.43
    Diluted EPS7.6735.390.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.6735.390.43
    Diluted EPS7.6735.390.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 11, 2023

