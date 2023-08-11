IM+ Capitals Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.11 crore, up 18804.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.11 crore in June 2023 up 18804.97% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2023 up 3552.71% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.43 crore in June 2023 up 2151.52% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

IM+ Capitals EPS has increased to Rs. 7.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2022.

IM+ Capitals shares closed at 458.85 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.77% returns over the last 6 months and 475.00% over the last 12 months.