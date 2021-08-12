IM+ Capitals Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, up 9.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in June 2021 up 9.15% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021 down 32.3% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021 down 30.43% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2020.

IM+ Capitals EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.28 in June 2020.

IM+ Capitals shares closed at 51.00 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)