IM+ Capitals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.91 crore, up 4303.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.91 crore in December 2022 up 4303.31% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2022 up 322.68% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2022 up 220% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.