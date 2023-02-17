IM+ Capitals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.91 crore, up 4303.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IM+ Capitals are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.91 crore in December 2022 up 4303.31% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2022 up 322.68% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2022 up 220% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.
IM+ Capitals EPS has increased to Rs. 5.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2021.
IM+ Capitals shares closed at 277.45 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 258.00% returns over the last 6 months and 64.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|IM+ Capitals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.91
|0.25
|0.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.91
|0.25
|0.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.45
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.02
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.03
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.07
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.25
|0.10
|-0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.42
|0.05
|0.44
|Other Income
|4.29
|0.14
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.87
|0.19
|0.66
|Interest
|0.06
|0.04
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.81
|0.15
|0.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.81
|0.15
|0.54
|Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.80
|0.13
|0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.80
|0.13
|0.43
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.80
|0.13
|0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|3.50
|3.50
|3.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.26
|0.36
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|5.26
|0.36
|1.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.26
|0.36
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|5.26
|0.36
|1.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
