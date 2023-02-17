English
    IM+ Capitals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.91 crore, up 4303.31% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IM+ Capitals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.91 crore in December 2022 up 4303.31% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2022 up 322.68% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2022 up 220% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

    IM+ Capitals EPS has increased to Rs. 5.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2021.

    IM+ Capitals shares closed at 277.45 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 258.00% returns over the last 6 months and 64.17% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.910.250.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.910.250.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.45----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.02----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.030.06
    Depreciation0.530.070.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.250.10-0.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.420.050.44
    Other Income4.290.140.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.870.190.66
    Interest0.060.040.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.810.150.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.810.150.54
    Tax0.020.020.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.800.130.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.800.130.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.800.130.43
    Equity Share Capital3.503.503.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.260.361.22
    Diluted EPS5.260.361.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.260.361.22
    Diluted EPS5.260.361.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

