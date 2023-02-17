IM+ Capitals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.91 crore, up 4303.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.91 crore in December 2022 up 4303.31% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2022 up 322.68% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2022 up 220% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

IM+ Capitals EPS has increased to Rs. 5.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2021.

IM+ Capitals shares closed at 277.45 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 258.00% returns over the last 6 months and 64.17% over the last 12 months.