IM+ Capitals Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, down 50.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in December 2021 down 50.42% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021 down 49.62% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021 down 38.52% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2020.

IM+ Capitals EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.41 in December 2020.

IM+ Capitals shares closed at 130.25 on February 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 155.89% returns over the last 6 months and 113.00% over the last 12 months.