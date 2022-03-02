IM+ Capitals Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, down 50.42% Y-o-Y
March 02, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IM+ Capitals are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in December 2021 down 50.42% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021 down 49.62% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021 down 38.52% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2020.
IM+ Capitals EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.41 in December 2020.
IM+ Capitals shares closed at 130.25 on February 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 155.89% returns over the last 6 months and 113.00% over the last 12 months.
|IM+ Capitals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.57
|0.81
|1.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.57
|0.81
|1.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.06
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.06
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.02
|0.33
|-0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.44
|0.36
|1.18
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.18
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.66
|0.54
|1.19
|Interest
|0.12
|0.06
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.54
|0.48
|1.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.54
|0.48
|1.13
|Tax
|0.12
|0.13
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.43
|0.35
|0.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.43
|0.35
|0.84
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.43
|0.35
|0.84
|Equity Share Capital
|3.50
|3.50
|3.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.22
|1.00
|2.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.22
|1.00
|2.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.22
|1.00
|2.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.22
|1.00
|2.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited