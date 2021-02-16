IM+ Capitals Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 37.82% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IM+ Capitals are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in December 2020 down 37.82% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2020 up 36.33% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2020 up 2.52% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2019.
IM+ Capitals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.77 in December 2019.
IM+ Capitals shares closed at 50.20 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 11.56% returns over the last 6 months and 129.22% over the last 12 months.
|IM+ Capitals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.14
|1.39
|1.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.14
|1.39
|1.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.11
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.21
|1.16
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.18
|0.09
|1.17
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.25
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.19
|0.34
|1.17
|Interest
|0.06
|0.07
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.13
|0.26
|0.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.13
|0.26
|0.84
|Tax
|0.29
|0.04
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.84
|0.22
|0.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.84
|0.22
|0.62
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.84
|0.22
|0.62
|Equity Share Capital
|3.50
|3.50
|3.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.41
|0.64
|1.77
|Diluted EPS
|2.41
|0.64
|1.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.41
|0.64
|1.77
|Diluted EPS
|2.41
|0.64
|1.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited