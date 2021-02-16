IM+ Capitals Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 37.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in December 2020 down 37.82% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2020 up 36.33% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2020 up 2.52% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2019.

IM+ Capitals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.77 in December 2019.

IM+ Capitals shares closed at 50.20 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 11.56% returns over the last 6 months and 129.22% over the last 12 months.