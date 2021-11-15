MARKET NEWS

English
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IL&FS Engineering narrows net loss to Rs 6.55 crore in September quarter

The engineering arm of the troubled IL&FS Group had reported a total consolidated net loss after exceptional items and tax at Rs 73.16 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI
November 15, 2021 / 06:52 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
IL&FS Engineering on Monday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 6.55 crore for the quarter ended September 2021.

Its total consolidated income from operations during July-September 2021 stood at Rs 135.43 crore, against Rs 77.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total consolidated income from operations during July-September 2021 stood at Rs 135.43 crore, against Rs 77.65 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s expenses were at Rs 141.98 crore, compared with Rs 103.23 crore a year ago.
PTI
Tags: #Business #IL&FS Engineering #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2021 06:52 pm

