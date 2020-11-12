IL&FS Engineering and Construction net loss widens to Rs 73.16 crore in September quarter

The engineering arm of the troubled IL&FS Group had reported a total consolidated net loss after exceptional items and tax at Rs 56.64 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.
IL&FS Engineering and Construction on Wednesday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 73.16 crore in the quarter ended September.
Its total consolidated income from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 77.65 crore as against Rs 144.03 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.