ILandFS Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, down 29.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in September 2021 down 29.11% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2021 up 29.21% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021 up 44.93% from Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2020.

ILandFS shares closed at 6.08 on November 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 13.43% returns over the last 6 months and 55.10% over the last 12 months.