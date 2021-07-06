ILandFS Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, down 68.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in March 2021 down 68.7% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2021 down 112.06% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2021 down 267.24% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2020.

ILandFS shares closed at 6.15 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.89% returns over the last 6 months and 92.19% over the last 12 months.