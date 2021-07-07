ILandFS Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, down 68.7% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ILandFS Investment Managers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in March 2021 down 68.7% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2021 down 112.06% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2021 down 267.24% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2020.
ILandFS shares closed at 6.45 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.44% returns over the last 6 months and 101.56% over the last 12 months.
|ILandFS Investment Managers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.97
|3.45
|3.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.97
|3.45
|3.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.64
|3.25
|2.16
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.41
|4.01
|1.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.10
|-3.83
|-0.41
|Other Income
|1.15
|3.11
|1.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.96
|-0.72
|1.11
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.96
|-0.72
|1.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.96
|-0.72
|1.11
|Tax
|-0.88
|-0.59
|1.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.08
|-0.14
|-0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.08
|-0.14
|-0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|62.81
|62.81
|62.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|--
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|--
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited