ILandFS Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 50.42% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.24 0.45 0.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.24 0.45 0.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.25 1.17 1.45 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.10 3.13 0.91 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.13 -3.86 -1.89 Other Income 2.47 5.01 0.43 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.67 1.15 -1.46 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.67 1.15 -1.46 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.67 1.15 -1.46 Tax 0.03 -0.39 -0.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.69 1.54 -1.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.69 1.54 -1.41 Equity Share Capital 62.81 62.81 62.81 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.02 0.05 -0.05 Diluted EPS -0.02 0.05 -0.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.02 0.05 -0.05 Diluted EPS -0.02 0.05 -0.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited