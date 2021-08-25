ILandFS Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 39.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in June 2021 down 39.59% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2021 down 359.81% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021 down 300% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2020.

ILandFS shares closed at 6.05 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.08% returns over the last 6 months and 51.25% over the last 12 months.