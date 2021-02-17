ILandFS Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore, down 48.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore in December 2020 down 48.9% from Rs. 6.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 down 107.47% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2020 down 122.8% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2019.

ILandFS shares closed at 4.45 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.25% returns over the last 6 months and 45.90% over the last 12 months.