ILandFS Engg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.91 crore, down 65.73% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 35.91 crore in September 2022 down 65.73% from Rs. 104.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.63 crore in September 2022 down 77.56% from Rs. 6.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.01 crore in September 2022 down 157.45% from Rs. 8.72 crore in September 2021.

ILandFS Engg shares closed at 14.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.20% returns over the last 6 months and 184.31% over the last 12 months.

ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 35.91 39.12 104.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 35.91 39.12 104.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.51 8.62 44.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.97 9.84 11.53
Depreciation 2.53 2.71 3.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.05 28.23 70.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.15 -10.28 -25.32
Other Income 6.61 4.02 30.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.54 -6.26 5.32
Interest 4.09 2.24 11.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.63 -8.50 -6.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.63 -8.50 -6.55
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.63 -8.50 -6.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.63 -8.50 -6.55
Equity Share Capital 131.12 131.12 131.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.89 -0.65 -0.50
Diluted EPS -0.89 -0.65 -0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.89 -0.65 -0.50
Diluted EPS -0.89 -0.65 -0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

