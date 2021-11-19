ILandFS Engg Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 104.79 crore, up 50.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.79 crore in September 2021 up 50.8% from Rs. 69.49 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.55 crore in September 2021 up 91.05% from Rs. 73.16 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.72 crore in September 2021 up 152.69% from Rs. 16.55 crore in September 2020.

ILandFS Engg shares closed at 5.75 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)