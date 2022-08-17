ILandFS Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.12 crore, down 33.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.12 crore in June 2022 down 33.09% from Rs. 58.47 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.50 crore in June 2022 up 34.62% from Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.55 crore in June 2022 down 127.56% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2021.
ILandFS Engg shares closed at 10.60 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.38% returns over the last 6 months and 118.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.12
|96.98
|58.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.12
|96.98
|58.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.62
|31.37
|15.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.84
|10.27
|10.91
|Depreciation
|2.71
|3.29
|3.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.23
|187.46
|37.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.28
|-135.41
|-8.82
|Other Income
|4.02
|32.11
|3.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.26
|-103.30
|-5.09
|Interest
|2.24
|4.34
|7.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.50
|-107.64
|-13.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-243.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.50
|-350.64
|-13.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.50
|-350.64
|-13.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.50
|-350.64
|-13.00
|Equity Share Capital
|131.12
|131.12
|131.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|-26.74
|-0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|-26.74
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|-26.74
|-0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|-26.74
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited