ILandFS Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.12 crore, down 33.09% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.12 crore in June 2022 down 33.09% from Rs. 58.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.50 crore in June 2022 up 34.62% from Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.55 crore in June 2022 down 127.56% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2021.

ILandFS Engg shares closed at 10.60 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.38% returns over the last 6 months and 118.56% over the last 12 months.

ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.12 96.98 58.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.12 96.98 58.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.62 31.37 15.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.84 10.27 10.91
Depreciation 2.71 3.29 3.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.23 187.46 37.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.28 -135.41 -8.82
Other Income 4.02 32.11 3.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.26 -103.30 -5.09
Interest 2.24 4.34 7.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.50 -107.64 -13.00
Exceptional Items -- -243.00 --
P/L Before Tax -8.50 -350.64 -13.00
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.50 -350.64 -13.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.50 -350.64 -13.00
Equity Share Capital 131.12 131.12 131.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.65 -26.74 -0.99
Diluted EPS -0.65 -26.74 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.65 -26.74 -0.99
Diluted EPS -0.65 -26.74 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #ILandFS Engg #ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company #Results
first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:33 pm
