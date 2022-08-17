ILandFS Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.12 crore, down 33.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.12 crore in June 2022 down 33.09% from Rs. 58.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.50 crore in June 2022 up 34.62% from Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.55 crore in June 2022 down 127.56% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2021.

ILandFS Engg shares closed at 10.60 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.38% returns over the last 6 months and 118.56% over the last 12 months.