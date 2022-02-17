ILandFS Engg Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.40 crore, down 38.01% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.40 crore in December 2021 down 38.01% from Rs. 76.46 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.16 crore in December 2021 down 22.7% from Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 54.51 crore in December 2021 down 1875% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2020.
ILandFS Engg shares closed at 14.80 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 205.15% returns over the last 6 months and 316.90% over the last 12 months.
|ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.40
|104.79
|76.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.40
|104.79
|76.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.22
|44.95
|24.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.92
|11.53
|11.69
|Depreciation
|3.33
|3.40
|4.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|87.33
|70.23
|47.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-62.40
|-25.32
|-11.23
|Other Income
|4.56
|30.64
|4.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-57.84
|5.32
|-6.86
|Interest
|21.88
|11.87
|6.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-79.72
|-6.55
|-13.17
|Exceptional Items
|63.56
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.16
|-6.55
|-13.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.16
|-6.55
|-13.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.16
|-6.55
|-13.17
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.16
|-6.55
|-13.17
|Equity Share Capital
|131.12
|131.12
|131.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|-0.50
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|-0.50
|-1.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|-0.50
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|-0.50
|-1.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited