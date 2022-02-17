ILandFS Engg Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.40 crore, down 38.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.40 crore in December 2021 down 38.01% from Rs. 76.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.16 crore in December 2021 down 22.7% from Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 54.51 crore in December 2021 down 1875% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2020.

ILandFS Engg shares closed at 14.80 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 205.15% returns over the last 6 months and 316.90% over the last 12 months.