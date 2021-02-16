ILandFS Engg Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 76.46 crore, down 20.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.46 crore in December 2020 down 20.41% from Rs. 96.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2020 up 3.16% from Rs. 13.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2020 up 42.26% from Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2019.

ILandFS Engg shares closed at 3.70 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -11.90% returns over the last 6 months and 111.43% over the last 12 months.