ILandFS Engg Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 76.46 crore, down 20.41% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.46 crore in December 2020 down 20.41% from Rs. 96.07 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2020 up 3.16% from Rs. 13.60 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2020 up 42.26% from Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2019.
ILandFS Engg shares closed at 3.70 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -11.90% returns over the last 6 months and 111.43% over the last 12 months.
|ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.46
|69.49
|96.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.46
|69.49
|96.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.20
|17.99
|18.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.69
|12.46
|12.75
|Depreciation
|4.10
|5.19
|7.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.70
|63.75
|78.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.23
|-29.90
|-21.62
|Other Income
|4.37
|8.16
|9.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.86
|-21.74
|-12.11
|Interest
|6.31
|3.84
|1.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.17
|-25.58
|-13.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-47.58
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.17
|-73.16
|-13.60
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.17
|-73.16
|-13.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.17
|-73.16
|-13.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.17
|-73.16
|-13.60
|Equity Share Capital
|131.12
|131.12
|131.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|-5.58
|-1.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|-5.58
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|-5.58
|-1.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|-5.58
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
