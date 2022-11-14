ILandFS Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore, up 34.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore in September 2022 up 34.16% from Rs. 11.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in September 2022 up 915.84% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.96 crore in September 2022 up 166.07% from Rs. 2.24 crore in September 2021.

ILandFS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

ILandFS shares closed at 7.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.20% returns over the last 6 months and 35.90% over the last 12 months.