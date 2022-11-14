English
    ILandFS Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore, up 34.16% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ILandFS Investment Managers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore in September 2022 up 34.16% from Rs. 11.78 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in September 2022 up 915.84% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.96 crore in September 2022 up 166.07% from Rs. 2.24 crore in September 2021.

    ILandFS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

    ILandFS shares closed at 7.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.20% returns over the last 6 months and 35.90% over the last 12 months.

    ILandFS Investment Managers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.8017.0211.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.8017.0211.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.203.724.55
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.639.946.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.923.321.16
    Other Income3.991.511.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.914.822.19
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.914.822.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.914.822.19
    Tax0.981.880.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.932.941.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.932.941.24
    Minority Interest-0.60-2.16-0.81
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.310.770.42
    Equity Share Capital62.8162.8162.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.020.01
    Diluted EPS0.140.020.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.020.01
    Diluted EPS0.140.020.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

