ILandFS Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore, up 65.04% Y-o-Y

Dec 10, 2020 / 11:22 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ILandFS Investment Managers are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore in September 2020 up 65.04% from Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2020 up 107.12% from Rs. 15.16 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in September 2020 up 339.37% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2019.

ILandFS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2019.

Close

ILandFS shares closed at 5.15 on December 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 51.47% returns over the last 6 months and 49.28% over the last 12 months.

ILandFS Investment Managers
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations14.538.078.81
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations14.538.078.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.843.906.15
Depreciation0.090.100.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.165.896.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.44-1.83-4.44
Other Income1.514.563.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.952.73-1.42
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.952.73-1.42
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.952.73-1.42
Tax0.950.61-0.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.002.12-0.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.002.12-0.86
Minority Interest-0.920.101.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00-0.01-15.44
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.082.21-15.16
Equity Share Capital62.8162.8162.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.030.07-0.48
Diluted EPS0.030.07-0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.030.07-0.48
Diluted EPS0.030.07-0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #ILandFS #ILandFS Investment Managers #Results
first published: Dec 10, 2020 10:00 am

