ILandFS Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore, up 65.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore in September 2020 up 65.04% from Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2020 up 107.12% from Rs. 15.16 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in September 2020 up 339.37% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2019.

ILandFS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2019.

ILandFS shares closed at 5.15 on December 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 51.47% returns over the last 6 months and 49.28% over the last 12 months.