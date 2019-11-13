ILandFS Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.81 crore, down 64.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.81 crore in September 2019 down 64.19% from Rs. 24.59 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.16 crore in September 2019 up 34.27% from Rs. 23.06 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2019 down 114.53% from Rs. 8.74 crore in September 2018.

ILandFS shares closed at 3.75 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.60% returns over the last 6 months and -46.04% over the last 12 months.