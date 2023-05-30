ILandFS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.51 crore, up 49.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.51 crore in March 2023 up 49.27% from Rs. 11.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2023 down 61.38% from Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2023 down 61.4% from Rs. 10.31 crore in March 2022.

ILandFS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

ILandFS shares closed at 6.50 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.33% returns over the last 6 months and -2.26% over the last 12 months.