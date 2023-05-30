English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ILandFS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.51 crore, up 49.27% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ILandFS Investment Managers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.51 crore in March 2023 up 49.27% from Rs. 11.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2023 down 61.38% from Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2023 down 61.4% from Rs. 10.31 crore in March 2022.

    ILandFS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

    ILandFS shares closed at 6.50 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.33% returns over the last 6 months and -2.26% over the last 12 months.

    ILandFS Investment Managers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.5114.1111.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.5114.1111.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.693.714.66
    Depreciation0.050.040.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.238.785.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.531.581.48
    Other Income3.392.188.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.933.7710.26
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.933.7710.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.933.7710.26
    Tax0.281.480.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.652.289.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.652.289.76
    Minority Interest-1.18-1.08-3.41
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.033.24-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.454.456.33
    Equity Share Capital62.8162.8162.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.140.20
    Diluted EPS0.080.140.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.140.20
    Diluted EPS0.080.140.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #ILandFS #ILandFS Investment Managers #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 04:31 pm