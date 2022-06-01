 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ILandFS Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.73 crore, down 25.01% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ILandFS Investment Managers are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.73 crore in March 2022 down 25.01% from Rs. 15.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2022 up 45.41% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.31 crore in March 2022 up 113.02% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2021.

ILandFS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2021.

ILandFS shares closed at 7.15 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.16% returns over the last 6 months and 24.35% over the last 12 months.

ILandFS Investment Managers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.73 10.94 15.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.73 10.94 15.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.66 4.16 3.77
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.54 9.00 9.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.48 -2.28 2.16
Other Income 8.78 4.32 2.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.26 2.04 4.78
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.26 2.04 4.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.26 2.04 4.78
Tax 0.51 -0.06 -0.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.76 2.09 5.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.76 2.09 5.56
Minority Interest -3.41 -0.79 -1.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -0.02 -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.33 1.28 4.35
Equity Share Capital 62.81 62.81 62.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.04 0.14
Diluted EPS 0.20 0.04 0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.04 0.14
Diluted EPS 0.20 0.04 0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

