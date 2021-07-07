ILandFS Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.64 crore, up 67.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.64 crore in March 2021 up 67.77% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2021 down 4.65% from Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2021 up 2320% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2020.

ILandFS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2020.

ILandFS shares closed at 6.45 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.44% returns over the last 6 months and 101.56% over the last 12 months.