ILandFS Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.64 crore, up 67.77% Y-o-Y

July 07, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ILandFS Investment Managers are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.64 crore in March 2021 up 67.77% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2021 down 4.65% from Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2021 up 2320% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2020.

ILandFS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2020.

ILandFS shares closed at 6.45 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.44% returns over the last 6 months and 101.56% over the last 12 months.

ILandFS Investment Managers
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations15.647.899.32
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.647.899.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.775.784.99
Depreciation0.060.050.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.656.427.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.16-4.36-3.66
Other Income2.633.793.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.78-0.570.06
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.78-0.570.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.78-0.570.06
Tax-0.78-0.500.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.56-0.070.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.56-0.070.03
Minority Interest-1.200.311.39
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01-0.023.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.350.224.57
Equity Share Capital62.8162.8162.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.14-0.010.15
Diluted EPS0.14-0.010.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.14-0.010.15
Diluted EPS0.14-0.010.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #ILandFS #ILandFS Investment Managers #Results
first published: Jul 7, 2021 09:00 am

