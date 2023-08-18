ILandFS Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.30 crore, down 21.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.30 crore in June 2023 down 21.89% from Rs. 17.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2023 up 119.77% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2023 up 11.29% from Rs. 4.87 crore in June 2022.

ILandFS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

ILandFS shares closed at 7.95 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.78% returns over the last 6 months and 24.22% over the last 12 months.