ILandFS Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore, down 10.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore in June 2021 down 10.71% from Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021 down 111.35% from Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2021 down 69.26% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2020.

ILandFS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2020.

ILandFS shares closed at 6.05 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.08% returns over the last 6 months and 51.25% over the last 12 months.