ILandFS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.11 crore, up 29.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.11 crore in December 2022 up 29.04% from Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.45 crore in December 2022 up 246.56% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2022 up 82.3% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2021.