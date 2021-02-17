ILandFS Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.89 crore, down 17.26% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ILandFS Investment Managers are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.89 crore in December 2020 down 17.26% from Rs. 9.54 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 120.02% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020 down 67.74% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2019.
ILandFS shares closed at 4.45 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.25% returns over the last 6 months and 45.90% over the last 12 months.
|ILandFS Investment Managers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.89
|14.53
|9.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.89
|14.53
|9.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.78
|3.84
|5.34
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.09
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.42
|9.16
|7.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.36
|1.44
|-3.08
|Other Income
|3.79
|1.51
|2.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|2.95
|-0.47
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.57
|2.95
|-0.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.57
|2.95
|-0.47
|Tax
|-0.50
|0.95
|1.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|2.00
|-1.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|2.00
|-1.50
|Minority Interest
|0.31
|-0.92
|0.82
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.02
|0.00
|-0.42
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.22
|1.08
|-1.10
|Equity Share Capital
|62.81
|62.81
|62.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited