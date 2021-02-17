ILandFS Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.89 crore, down 17.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.89 crore in December 2020 down 17.26% from Rs. 9.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 120.02% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020 down 67.74% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2019.

ILandFS shares closed at 4.45 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.25% returns over the last 6 months and 45.90% over the last 12 months.