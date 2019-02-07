ILandFS Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.49 crore, down 43.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.49 crore in December 2018 down 43.59% from Rs. 31.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2018 down 476.79% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2018 down 84.3% from Rs. 8.60 crore in December 2017.

ILandFS shares closed at 4.95 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -68.27% returns over the last 6 months and -74.81% over the last 12 months.