ILandFS Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.49 crore, down 43.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ILandFS Investment Managers are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.49 crore in December 2018 down 43.59% from Rs. 31.00 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2018 down 476.79% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2018 down 84.3% from Rs. 8.60 crore in December 2017.
ILandFS shares closed at 4.95 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -68.27% returns over the last 6 months and -74.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|ILandFS Investment Managers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.49
|24.59
|31.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|Total Income From Operations
|17.49
|24.59
|31.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.85
|9.38
|10.31
|Depreciation
|3.17
|3.08
|2.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.32
|11.54
|14.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.85
|0.59
|3.45
|Other Income
|2.03
|5.08
|2.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.82
|5.66
|5.70
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.82
|5.66
|5.70
|Exceptional Items
|-0.56
|-30.17
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.38
|-24.51
|5.70
|Tax
|2.18
|1.67
|3.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.55
|-26.18
|2.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.55
|-26.18
|2.01
|Minority Interest
|-0.81
|2.44
|-0.73
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.53
|0.69
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.83
|-23.06
|1.28
|Equity Share Capital
|62.81
|62.81
|62.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.81
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.81
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.81
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.81
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited