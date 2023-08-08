IKIO Lighting Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.52 crore, up 24.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.52 crore in June 2023 up 24.91% from Rs. 49.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.78 crore in June 2023 up 21.76% from Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.81 crore in June 2023 up 26.45% from Rs. 9.34 crore in June 2022.

IKIO Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.86 in June 2022.

IKIO Lighting shares closed at 406.60 on August 07, 2023 (NSE)