    IKIO Lighting Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.52 crore, up 24.91% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IKIO Lighting are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.52 crore in June 2023 up 24.91% from Rs. 49.26 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.78 crore in June 2023 up 21.76% from Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.81 crore in June 2023 up 26.45% from Rs. 9.34 crore in June 2022.

    IKIO Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.86 in June 2022.

    IKIO Lighting shares closed at 406.60 on August 07, 2023 (NSE)

    IKIO Lighting
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.5261.08
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations61.5261.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.9339.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.114.65
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost5.284.42
    Depreciation0.680.78
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses2.472.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.279.22
    Other Income1.861.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.1310.68
    Interest1.924.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.206.05
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax9.206.05
    Tax2.421.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.784.76
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.784.76
    Equity Share Capital77.2865.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.880.73
    Diluted EPS0.880.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.880.73
    Diluted EPS0.880.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:33 am

